Dreamville Announces Chi-League Basketball Tournament Season 2

J. Cole’s Dreamville and the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. will again present the Chi-League later this year. The pro-am tournament will run for four weeks in Chicago.

“Last year’s Chi-League was a tremendous success, showcasing local basketball talent and bringing the city of Chicago together through sport,” said Kevin Murphy, General Manager of Wilson Team Sports.

Murphy continues, “We’re always happy to give back and produce events in the city Wilson has called home since 1914. Continuing our partnership with Dreamville, we know this year’s extended schedule featuring both men and women will truly be something special.”

The 2022 Dreamville Chi-League powered by Wilson will take place every Saturday in August. The University of Illinois Chicago will host the games featuring eight teams in both the men’s and women’s divisions.

2021 Chi-League Men’s Champions

“We are excited to be back this summer. The Chi-League helps to further unite our brand with the beloved city of Chicago by intersecting entertainment, sports, and community,” said Candace Rodney, Dreamville EVP.

Rodney adds, “Following the success of last year’s inaugural pro-am, especially the nail-biting end to the men’s championship game, Dreamville and Wilson are coming bigger and better to produce another amazing tournament year.”

In addition, Wilson will release limited-edition Dreamville products throughout August. Wilson and Dreamville will also provide community engagement opportunities, such as youth basketball clinics, as part of its national partnership with the YMCA of the USA.

Wilson x YMCA

“Last season was the best pro-am I’ve been a part of, and I couldn’t be more excited to see what’s in store for this season,” said Antoine Walker, Chi-League Coach/three-time NBA All-Star. “The history of this league is something to be celebrated and I’m proud to see its continued success.”

Grammy-winning Hip Hop artist J. Cole founded the Dreamville entertainment/media company in 2007. The organization’s Dreamville Records is the label home of J.I.D, Ari Lennox, Bas, EarthGang, Cozz, Lute, and Omen.

J. Cole recently made international news for participating in the Canadian Elite Basketball League. The 37-year-old North Carolinian debuted as a guard for the Scarborough Shooting Stars. He temporarily played for the Basketball Africa League as well.

Photos Credit: Wilson Basketball