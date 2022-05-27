Drake Shouts Out J. Cole For Scarborough Shooting Stars Basketball Debut

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The OVO frontman shows love to his “In The Morning” collaborator.

According to reports, Hip Hop star Jermaine Lamarr Cole signed on as a guard for the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League. Fellow award-winning rapper Drake expressed pride in J. Cole’s latest move.

Drake posted about J. Cole’s debut with the Scarborough Shooting Stars on Instagram. The Toronto native uploaded a photo of the Dreamville Records leader on the court for Scarborough’s May 26 game against the Guelph Nighthawks.

“It’s real @scarboroughshootingstars my brother just checked in 🤞🏽,” wrote Drake in the Instagram photo’s caption. As of press time, that post amassed more than 400,000 likes.

Nicholas “Niko” Carino is a co-owner of the Scarborough Shooting Stars. Carino is also associated with the Drake-founded OVO brand. He explained how J. Cole became part of the CEBL expansion franchise.

“You know, Dreamville and OVO are family,” Niko Carino told Complex. “Drake had a birthday party in L.A. last year. The conversation was, ‘I heard you have your team.’ It organically grew from there.”

J. Cole and Scarborough Shooting Stars lost their season opener. The Guelph Nighthawks won the game (89-80). Cole finished with 3 points, 1 assist, and 1 rebound in 14 minutes. Previously, the 37-year-old North Carolinian played in the Basketball Africa League.