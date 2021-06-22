Dreamville Co-Founders J. Cole & Ibrahim Hamad Tease ‘The Off-Season’ Tour

Will J. Cole hit the road sometime this year? The Dreamville Records frontman teased his social media followers with a graphic that hints at a potential The Off-Season album era tour.

“Should I tour this one?” wrote J. Cole on Twitter. The “95 South” spitter did not provide any other details about a possible trek, but Dreamville Records co-founder Ibrahim Hamad retweeted Cole and simply added a thinking face emoji.

J. Cole’s well-received The Off-Season arrived on May 14. The LP includes contributions by recording artists Morray, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Bas, and 6lack. Production was provided by Cole, Boi-1da, Timbaland, Jake One, DJ Dahi, Frank Dukes, and others.

The Off-Season debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 282,000 units which is the largest first-week sales for a Hip Hop project in 2021. Additionally, J. Cole became the fourth artist in history to score four Top 10 debuts on the Hot 100 at the same time.

“The Off-Season really like that!!! I ain’t gon lie I don’t think any Cole project got this type of reaction and love especially from the people [whose] opinion I really respect. Can’t wait to see this live if we can figure out this touring with all the COVID regulations,” tweeted Ibrahim Hamad in May.

J. Cole has headlined several tours throughout his career. The three-part “Dollar & A Dream Tour” series was presented between 2013-2015. He also led the “Forest Hills Drive Tour” in 2015, the “4 Your Eyez Only World Tour” in 2017, and the “KOD Tour” in 2018.

In addition, J. Cole released the 2016 Forest Hills Drive: Homecoming concert film which featured guest appearances from Jay-Z, Drake, and Big Sean. The HBO network movie was filmed during the “Forest Hills Drive Tour.”