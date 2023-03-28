Dreamville Festival Offers Free Event Featuring 9th Wonder, Ari Lennox & More

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fans can attend a free event at the Contemporary Art Museum of Raleigh before the 2023 Dreamville Festival begins.

Dreamville partnered with the Contemporary Art Museum of Raleigh, Amazon Music and others to host a free event ahead of the 2023 Dreamville Festival.

J. Cole’s label will commemorate Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary with its “50 and Forever” celebration at CAM Raleigh on Friday (March 31). The free event features 9th Wonder, Ari Lennox, JetsonMade, Timbaland and more.

“We’ll have an array of panels as well as a beat-making class,” CAM Raleigh’s event coordinator Nasira Abdur-Razzaq told ABC 11. “There’ll be different interviews with different artists. You’ll have a chance to interact as well as a car show that’s going to be happening across the street. We like the idea of culture and art and music all combining together, which is why this is so important for CAM to be collaborating with Dreamville. So, we just look forward to having everyone here.”

The 2023 Dreamville Festival is scheduled to begin on Saturday (April 1). Fans unable to attend can watch the festivities on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel.

J. Cole and Drake will team up to co-headline the 2023 Dreamville Festival on Sunday (April 2). Additional performers include Usher, Lil Durk, Summer Walker, J.I.D and GloRilla.

Check out the entire lineup for this year’s Dreamville Festival below.