Duolingo Blames Drake For Killing Off Owl Mascot In Savage Troll 

Drake is being trolled by Duolingo, who mocked him with a viral Super Bowl moment and declared their owl mascot “dead.”

Drake can’t catch a break on social media in the wake of Kendrick Lamar’s record-breaking Super Bowl Halftime Show, with everyone from Duolingo to Apple Music ruthlessly mocking the Toronto rapper.

On Tuesday (February 11), the education app’s X (Twitter) account taunted the OVO founder, whose emblem is an owl, by posting an image of their own owl mascot reenacting a viral moment from Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Super Bowl performance.

Mimicking Lamar’s lyrics, the post was captioned, “SAY DRAKE.”

Doubling down on the Drake shade, Duolingo then announced the “death” of their owl mascot in a tongue-in-cheek follow-up post.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that Duo, formally known as The Duolingo Owl, is dead,” the announcement reads. “Authorities are currently investigating his cause of death and we are cooperating fully.”

Duolingo referenced the owl’s “many enemies,” before implying Drake killed off the owl in the comment section, adding, “Authorities are looking into a Canadian rapper currently.”

It’s not even the first time Duolingo has poked fun at Drake since the Super Bowl. On Monday (February 10) the app tweeted a reference to K. Dot’s famous “A-MINORRRR” line.

Promoting its new music course, Duolingo wrote: “Learn A minor in our music course #SuperBowl.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Apple Music added to Drake’s misery. The official social media accounts shared a post featuring the lyrics “Not Like Us,” written repeatedly.

Kendrick Lamar smashed Super Bowl halftime show records, drawing in 133.5 million viewers.

Roc Nation confirmed the milestone, revealing, “We’ve broken the record again! The most watched Apple Music Halftime show EVER, with 133.5 Million viewers.”