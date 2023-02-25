Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya Wade Legally Changes Her Name & Gender

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A judge ruled in favor of the teenager.

Zaya Wade has officially changed her gender from male to female, according to a new report. Dwyane Wade’s 15-year-old transgender daughter has been living as a girl for several years.

TMZ claims a Los Angeles County judge ruled Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade’s legal name and gender change could go forward. Zaya was born Zion Malachi Airamis Wade in 2007 before coming out as trans in 2020.

Dwyane Wade and his current wife, Bring It On actress Gabrielle Union, have been supportive of Zaya Wade’s transition. However, the retired NBA star’s ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, attempted to block the gender change.

Boosie Badazz became an outspoken critic of Zaya Wade transitioning from male to female. The “Wipe Me Down” rapper called out Dwyane Wade, telling the former Miami Heat player he has “gone too f###### far.”

Gabrielle Union fired back at Boosie in defense of Zaya Wade. During a 2021 interview with veteran sports journalist Jemele Hill for Live Talks, Union suggested Boosie’s complaints may be evidence he is actually a member of the LGBTQ community.

“He’s so preoccupied,” Gabrielle Union told Jemele Hill in response to Boosie Badazz’s repeated critical takes about Zaya. “It’s almost like ‘thou doth protest too much Lil Boose’. You got a lot of dick on your mind.”

Boosie then tweeted, “THE WHOLE WORLD [KNOWS] I LOVE WOMEN [AND] THE WORLD [KNOWS] YOUR HUSBAND [LOVES] DICK!! I HOPE U DON’T THINK BLACKS LOOK AT YALL LIKE A POWER COUPLE.😀THEY DON’T!!”

The 40-year-old Baton Rouge native also wrote, “I HAD REFUSED TO TALK ABOUT Y’ALL IN INTERVIEWS [AND] HEAR YOU GO!! GO BANG HIM WITH THAT D#### [AND] WAIT ON A SCRIPT U LIL WHITE GIRL💁‍♀️.”