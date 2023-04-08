Eazy-E Has Unreleased Music Out There With Guns n’ Roses

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Eazy-E was a Hip-Hop powerhouse when he died in 1995. As a founding member of the trailblazing gangsta rap group N.W.A and founder/CEO of Ruthless Records, he made his mark in the 30 years he was on the planet. But according to Daz Dillinger’s manager Bigg A, who helped put together the Lil Eazy-E collaborative project The Legacy, Eazy-E left plenty of music behind.

“There is unreleased music still out there,” Bigg A said in an interview with Rock The Bells. “We know for a fact that he had two or three or four reels in his car when he went to the hospital. Those reels came up missing. He had songs with Slash from Guns n’ Roses. He had songs with Guns n’ Roses on those reels. Those reels have been found ’cause they wound up in Canada.

“That’s a whole other story, but what happened to them [since], I don’t know. I don’t know if the estate got them, but there is unreleased music, and Yella has some. I know for a fact that there is some unreleased acapella vocals, that he was working on some records with a couple of producers I worked with. Last I heard was that they were up in Dre’s studio.”

After Eazy-E died, he had two songs appear on the Ruthless 10-year anniversary project Decade of Game, a verse on Mack 10’s The Recipe and an eight-song release called Impact Of A Legend. Nothing new has been released over the last several years. But Bigg A said Eazy-E’s vocals almost appeared on The Legacy.

“[An Eazy-E feature] was almost there on this project,” he said. “With the success of this record and the relationship we have with [Eazy-E’s widow Tomica], I think in the very near future we might see another Eazy-E project or another single with [Eazy’s] vocals from some unreleased music.”

Until then, check out The Legacy below.