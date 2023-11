Lil Eazy-E tells AllHipHop, “To hear our father is being honored during the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, it’s a testament to his impact and legacy in the genre.”

Eazy-E, founder of N.W.A and Ruthless Records, is getting a street named after him in Compton, the same California city he grew up in. The City of Compton will rename Auto Plaza Drive South after the gangsta rap legend, officially giving it the name “Eazy Street.” A commemorative event celebrating the name change will be held on November 22 from noon to 3 p.m. PT and is open to the public.

Senator Steve Bradford, Assemblyman Mike Gipson, Compton Mayor Emma Shariff, County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, Compton City Council members Andre Spicer, Diedra Duhart, Jonathan Bowers and Lillie P. Darden were among the elected officials who unanimously voted to make Eazy Street a reality. Eazy’s s son, Lil Eazy-E, will be on deck for a performance with N.W.A’s DJ Yella of NWA as will fellow Compton native DJ Joe Cooley of Rodney O and Joe Cooley fame.

“To hear our father Eric ‘Eazy-E’ Wright is being honored during the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, it’s a testament to his impact and legacy in the genre,” Lil Eazy-E tells AllHipHop. “His contributions to Hip-Hop music and the entertainment business and culture continue to be recognized and celebrated, and we are truly grateful. We will continue to make sure our father’s charitable contributions will continue to be our goal thru our nonprofit, the Eric Wright Foundation. We truly appreciate the honor.”

Eazy-E passed away in March 1995 when Lil Eazy-E was only 10-years-old. Like his father, Lil E is a recording artist and an executive in his own right, serving as the president of Rich & Ruthless Records. Earlier this year, Lil Eazy released The Legacy featuring Daz Dillinger of Tha Dogg Pound. He’s also the president of Rich & Ruthless Cannabis, a company that grows and supplies cannabis product. Also like his father, he’s been active in philanthropic efforts, and remains committed to encouraging peace on the streets between rival gangs.

He adds, “The street naming serves as a symbol of recognition and commemoration, ensuring that our father has a legacy that will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come. It is a wonderful way for the city of Compton to honor his influence and the cultural significance that he brought to the community. I am truly grateful and honored to see my dad’s legacy continue to be remembered in my hometown, Compton, California on Eazy Street, 90221.”