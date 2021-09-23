Eddie Murphy Inks Brand New Movie Deal With Amazon

Veteran comedian/actor Eddie Murphy is shaking up Hollywood again, with a brand new, three-picture deal with Amazon Studios!

Eddie Murphy has long been more than a funny man.

His Hollywood negotiations are legendary, and so, it should not be shocking that the man behind so many characters like Prince Akeem from “Coming to America,” Donkey from “Shrek,” Billy Ray from “Trading Places,” Axel Foley from Beverly Hills Cop and Marcus Graham from “Boomerang,” would close a big blockbuster deal with Amazon Studios.

The man who shaped-shifted as Sherman Klump, the Klump family, and Buddy Love in “The Nutty Professor” has proven he knows how to make a hit— as an actor and as an executive. And now, with this deal, he will be bringing at least three films to Amazon Studios that he believes will be hits.

After “Coming 2 America” was such a hit for the streaming service Prime Video, he secured a three-picture and first-look film deal.

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, talked about the new partnership.

“Eddie is a legend both in front of and behind the camera. With undeniable comedic and dramatic genius, he consistently delivers entertaining, original stories and characters to audiences around the world.

“We could not be more excited to help carry on the tradition and to officially welcome Eddie into the Amazon family,” she continued.

The investment into the Academy Award-nominee and Emmy Award winner will probably be one of the best partnerships the studio will have with an entertainer.

Over the last three decades, Eddie Murphy has had multiple $100 million-grossing movies in the theaters. He is one of the industries and one of Hip-Hop’s own, most valuable stars.