Elon Musk Reacts To Kanye West Calling Him “Half Chinese” And A “Genetic Hybrid” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West questioned Elon Musk’s heritage in a post dripping with racial undertones, suggesting he is the progeny of a “Chinese genius.”

Kanye West has returned to Instagram with a dig at Elon Musk just days after being banned from Twitter after posting an image of a Star of David with a s####### inside.

On Sunday (Dec. 4), the G.O.O.D. Music founder called the Tesla CEO a “genetic hybrid” and questioned whether he is “half Chinese” due to his intellectual ability.

“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African supermodel and we have an Elon, ” Kanye West wrote.

“I say ‘an Elon’ because they probably made 10 to 30 Elons and he is the first genetic hybrid that stuck. Well, let’s not forget about Obama.”

Kanye then referred to his 2024 presidential run, writing what could be his new campaign slogan: “YE 24, Let’s Unite And Find Out, LUAFO.”

Kanye West Calls For “Investigation of Elon Musk’s Childhood Photos”

In the caption, he labeled himself “Future president of the United States Ye” and called for “a mass investigation of Elon Musk’s childhood photos in the midst of Balenciagagate.” Furthermore, he believes Dec. 4 – “Jay-Z’s birthday” is the perfect day to launch such an investigation.

Elon Musk caught wind of Kanye West’s remarks regarding his heritage but said, “I take that as a compliment.”

According to Ye, “It was meant as a compliment.” He shared a screenshot of Elon’s exchange adding, “Now Obama on the other hand…..” Check out his posts below.

Kanye West still referred to the Twitter owner as “my friend” despite his latest ban from the platform. Last week, after his s####### post, Elon said although he “tried [his] best” with Kanye, he was suspended because he “violated our rule against incitement to violence.”

The Twitter ban came amid Ye’s controversial stint on Alex Jones’s InfoWars. During the episode, he declared he saw good in Adolf Hitler and the Nazis, among other troubling statements.