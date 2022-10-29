Elon Musk Says He Didn’t Restore Kanye’s Twitter Account

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye returned to Twitter leading many to think the platform’s new owner Elon Musk had something to do with the decision. But that’s not the case!

Kanye is back on Twitter but not because the businessman and its new owner Elon Musk gave the go-ahead.

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk said he didn’t reinstate Ye’s account, which was suspended for threats against Jewish people and antisemitic statements.

Musk said the microblogging platform did that on its own … even before he took over the company on Thursday, October 27th, after paying $44 billion for the enterprise.

“Ye’s account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me,” Musk said in a tweet.

Ye’s account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

He also shared a post explaining, “Ye [Kanye West] was never suspended by Twitter nor was account taken down His account was “restricted” to read-only mode two weeks ago following an antisemitic tweet. Account restriction is automatically lifted after the user deletes the offending tweet.”

The Grammy Award-winner tweeted for the first time in two years on Saturday, Oct. 8. He returned to the platform after Instagram restricted him for making antisemitic posts. At the time, Musk tweeted his guy, “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!”

On the next day, Kanye threatened to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” while adding he can’t be anti-Semitic because Black people are actually Jew.”

Twitter removed the post and locked Kanye’s account. Kanye is back on the platform but he is not talking about