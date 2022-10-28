Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter And MySpace Trends

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Elon Musk is the new boss of Twitter after a protracted legal battle with shareholders. So why is MySpace trending? Read more!

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and immediately fired several top executives.

According to Reuters, Musk – the world’s richest man – let go of three leadership team members, including chief executive officer Parag Agrawal, in one of his first decisions as boss of the social media giant.

In addition, chief financial officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal, policy, and trust, were reportedly let go.

Musk responded to the news by tweeting, “the bird is freed,” a reference to the social media network’s bird logo.

The 51-year-old’s purchase of the company concludes a six-month saga in which Twitter initially rejected his offer and then sued the billionaire.

This was after he indicated he would back out of the deal due to concerns about spam accounts and whistleblower claims regarding allegedly lax cybersecurity practices.

The firings have yet to be confirmed by Elon Musk or representatives at Twitter.

On Twitter, the hashtag #MySpace started to trend upon the news of the “Chief Twit” taking over the platform. Many opined for the return of MySpace, which was once the world’s largest social media platform.

The site was purchased for $500 million in 2005 by News Corp and eventually tanked upon competition from upstarts like Facebook and Twitter.

Is #twitter still here? We all still here?

It took me years to get the # of followers I have! Think I will stay and see how it goes.

Maybe we need to go back to #myspace!! — Bonbon56 (@Bonniekra56) October 28, 2022

What if we all defected back to MySpace? — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) October 28, 2022

Maybe all the to-be fired twitter employees can find a job at #MySpace? — BetoNoBueno (@BetoNoBueno) October 28, 2022

Ahhh, to be able to use @Twitter again! Thanks @elonmusk for bringing free speech back to social media! It hasn't been truly free speech since about #MySpace! lmao Give #Trump back his account! — Seth Berry (@Seth_Berry_1) October 28, 2022