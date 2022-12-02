Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Elon Musk confirmed he suspended Kanye West after the rapper shared an image that included a s####### inside a star of David.

Kanye West has picked up another suspension from Twitter for posting an image of a s####### less than two months after his last ban for making antisemitic comments.

Elon Musk confirmed he had to take action after Ye shared the antisemitic post on Thursday (Dec. 1). The image included a s####### inside a star of David and fell foul of Twitter’s terms of service.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk tweeted on Thursday evening.

Elon Musk Confirms Kanye West Suspension

Before the suspension, Kanye West also shared an unflattering photo of the social media platform’s new owner being hosed down by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel on a yacht. However, Elon told Ye the harsh pic “is fine,” but he replied, “this is not” to the now-deleted s####### tweet.

Kanye West then took to Truth Social to post a series of screenshots, including a message indicating his ban is only for 12 hours.

He also shared a text allegedly from Elon Musk saying: “Sorry, but you have gone too far. This is not love.” Kanye’s apparent response was: “Who made you the judge.”

Moments later the remainder of the Musk / Kanye text conversation was shared by Kanye on Truth Social.



Kanye also shared a screenshot of some limitations placed on his Twitter account for 12 hours for violating Twitter’s TOS. pic.twitter.com/sHypYQDAR9 — Geoff Pilkington (@geoffpilkington) December 2, 2022

When a Twitter user asked Elon Musk to please “fix” Kanye West, the Tesla CEO replied, “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

Before being suspended Kanye expressed his love for freedom of speech. “I pray to Jesus that Elon is for real…,” he tweeted before referring to people incarcerated for the Jan. 6 insurrection as “political prisoners.” He also insinuated Kim Kardashian cheated on him with Chris Paul.

Not exactly answering Ye’s prayer, Elon later tweeted “FAFO,” the acronym for ‘f### around and find out.’

FAFO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Meanwhile, before his antics on Twitter, Ye doubled down on his offensive remarks about Jewish people during an appearance on Infowars. As reported by AllHipHop.com, Ye declared his love for Hitler and the Nazis among other concerning remarks.