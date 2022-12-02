Kanye West Claims He “Caught” Kim Kardashian With Chris Paul 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West seemingly accused his ex-wife Kim Kardashian of hooking up with Chris Paul during their marriage.

Kanye West threatened to leave Twitter again on Thursday evening, but not before he dropped a bombshell accusation about Kim Kardashian and Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul.

The G.O.O.D. Music founder continued his recent run of offensive, antisemitic and outlandish comments on Thursday (Dec. 1).

After professing his love for Hitler and the Nazis during his troublesome conversation with disgraced conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Infowars, Ye hopped on Twitter to fire off a parting shot at Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West Alludes To Kim Kardashian Hooking Up With Chris Paul

“Let’s break one last window before we get outa here,” Kanye West tweeted alongside a picture of Chris Paul. “I caught this guy with Kim. Good night.”

Kanye did not bring any receipts to back up his claims that the mother of his four children messed around with another man. For her part, Kim Kardashian has not responded to the allegations.

A few hours earlier, Kanye went on another rant about pornography, claiming it “destroyed my family.” He also brought up Balenciaga, in the wake of their scandal, saying God “loves” the designer fashion house before praying for the “innocent” artists “who had nothing to do with,” the controversial ad campaign.

“God loves Balenciaga. Love is the answer. Jesus is the answer,” he penned. “I stand by Balenciaga and denounce all witch hunts and I cancel cancel culture. Jesus is King. Ending trafficking doesn’t start or end with a fashion campaign for Christ Sake.”

Kanye then called for inappropriate images of children to be removed from the Internet. “Remove any and all forms of pornography from Twitter and every platform. Pornography is the product of pediphilia, he wrote. When grown men look at porn they are watching someone’s daughter relive trauma for money.”

According to Kanye West: “The use of Porn destroyed my family but Jesus will heal everything.” Check his earlier remarks about Hitler.