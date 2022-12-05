Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Elon Musk was so angry that he wanted “to punch” Kanye West after the rapper shared an image of a s####### on Twitter last week.

Elon Musk was driven to violent thoughts by one of Kanye West’s recent social media posts, admitting that he wanted to put hands on the rapper after he posted a picture of a s####### inside a Star of David on Twitter last week.

The Twitter CEO banned Ye and explained his stance during a live Q&A on Twitter Spaces this weekend.

“At some point you have to say what is incitement to violence because it is against the law in the U.S.,” Elon said. “Posting swastikas in what obviously is not a good way is an incitement to violence.”

According to Elon, Kanye’s post caused him to have violent thoughts. “I personally wanted to punch Kanye,” he added. “So that was definitely inciting me to violence. That’s not cool.” Listen to the clip below.

BREAKING: Elon Musk says he wanted to “punch Kanye” for posting Raelian symbol on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/HhquHkeFO2 — Idaho Tribune (@IdahoTribune) December 3, 2022

Elon Musk Says He Tried His Best To Keep Kanye West On Twitter

According to Elon Musk, he did all he could to keep Kanye West on the platform but to no avail.

“I tried my best,” he tweeted in the wake of Ye’s suspension. “Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

The same day as posting the s####### image, Kanye West spoke positively of Hitler and the Nazis during an appearance on Infowars. “I like Hitler,” he told host Alex Jones before adding that the Nazis “did good things too.” Ye also called for people “to stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”

On Sunday evening, Kanye West returned to Instagram with a post questioning Elon Musk’s heritage. As reported by AllHipHop.com, the G.O.O.D. Music founder questioned “Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese?”

He then claimed the Tesla CEO “is the first genetic hybrid that stuck,” alongside Barack Obama. Ye also called for “a mass investigation of Elon Musk’s childhood photos in the midst of Balenciagagate.”