Elon Musk’s Transgender Daughter Calls Him “Pathetic Man-Child”

Elon Musk’s transgendered daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson publicly criticized her dad’s behavior and influence in a recent magazine feature.

Elon Musk’s transgender daughter slammed the tech bro as a “pathetic man-child” in a revealing Teen Vogue cover story published Thursday (March 20).

Vivian Jenna Wilson openly criticized her billionaire father’s behavior and dismissed his wealth and influence.

Wilson, 20, is the daughter of Musk and his first wife, Justine Musk. She did not mince words when addressing her strained relationship with the Tesla CEO.

She has previously accused Musk of being “uncaring and narcissistic,” notably in a 2024 NBC News interview after Musk repeatedly misgendered her in a video.

Speaking frankly to Teen Vogue, Wilson made it clear that her father’s immense fortune and global influence hold no sway over her emotions.

“He’s a pathetic man-child,” Wilson told the magazine bluntly. “Why would I feel scared of him? Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don’t give a f**k. People thrive off of fear. I’m not giving anyone that space in my mind. The only thing that gets to live free in my mind are drag queens.”

Wilson continued, mocking the idea that Musk’s wealth should intimidate her.

“Why should I be scared of this man? Because he’s rich?” Wilson said. “Oh, no, I’m trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here. I don’t give a f**k how much money anyone has. I don’t. I really don’t. He owns Twitter. Okay. Congratulations.”

Wilson also addressed a controversial moment involving Musk during a January inauguration event for former President Donald Trump. Musk was seen making a one-armed gesture widely interpreted as a Nazi salute, a gesture Wilson unequivocally condemned.

“The Nazi salute s**t was insane,” she stated. “Honey, we’re going to call a fig a fig, and we’re going to call a Nazi salute what it was. That s**t was definitely a Nazi salute.”

She further criticized the audience at the event, suggesting they shared responsibility for the incident.

“That crowd should be denounced,” Wilson added, emphasizing her disapproval.

Wilson, who first gained media attention in 2022 when she legally changed her name and publicly distanced herself from Elon Musk, expressed frustration at constantly being linked to her father.

“But other than that, I don’t give a f**k about him. I really don’t,” she said. “It’s annoying that people associate me with him. I just don’t have any room to care anymore.”