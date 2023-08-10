Eminem Auction Gives Fans Chance To Own Rare Autographed Copy Of ‘Infinite’ Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Goldin, a collectibles marketplace, launched an auction for a rare copy of Eminem’s debut album Infinite. The factory-sealed vinyl was one of the 500 copies released by the Bass Brothers for the album’s original press run.

Half of the copies were manufactured for the general public with the other 250 copies intended for radio and media outlets. Goldin obtained a media/radio pressing of Infinite sourced from Eminem’s longtime manager Paul Rosenberg.

Eminem autographed Goldin’s copy of the Infinite vinyl, which featured the “8 Mile” address on the label. The media/radio pressings are the only versions with the address.

Goldin’s auction opened with a bid of $25,000. The bidding closes on September 13.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Eminem’s Marshall Mathers Foundation. The charity helps at-risk youth in Detroit and the surrounding area.

“Our auction is presenting a truly unparalleled gem: an exquisite, factory-sealed, signed copy of Eminem’s debut masterpiece Infinite,” Goldin founder and CEO Ken Goldin told AllHipHop. “This album represents the humble beginnings of an icon, a piece of music history and is a symbol of Eminem’s relentless rise to greatness. This valuable piece will not only enrich the collection of a fortunate buyer but also uplift the lives of those in need, as a portion of the proceeds will support the Marshall Mathers Foundation in its mission providing assistance to disadvantaged and at-risk youth.”

The auction went live a few weeks after Eminem signed Ez Mil to Shady Records. Em collaborated with Ez Mil on a new song titled “Realest,” which featured a Melle Mel diss. Earlier this week, Melle Mel responded with his own diss track.