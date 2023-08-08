Hip-Hop Pioneer Melle Mel Readies Explosive Response To Eminem’s Recent Diss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Check out an exclusive clip obtained by AllHipHop before the track officially arrives on Tuesday (August 9).

Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five legend Melle Mel is responding to Eminem’s recent diss. A member of Melle Mel’s team tells AllHipHop “The Message” pioneer has a full-blown diss track aimed at Slim Shady locked and loaded. In an exclusive clip, which can be accessed below, Melle Mel has provided a teaser from the song with the lyrics, “No apologies, this ain’t a disclaimer/I’m the king of legends, the first Hall of Famer/Making diss tracks, I know you’re with that/Now everybody get ready for the kickback.”

The back-and-forth started in March when Melle Mel told the Art of Dialogue that Eminem wouldn’t be on anyone’s top rappers list if he was Black.

“Obviously, he’s a capable rapper,” Melle Mel said at the time. “If you was talking about sales, he sold more than everybody. If you talking about rhyme style – OK, he got a rhyme style. But he’s white! He’s white! If Eminem was just another n#### like all the rest of us, would he be Top 5 on that list when a n#### that can rhyme just as good as him is 35?”

He continued, “And the point is this – if I was white, n####, I’d be greater than Elvis … Melle Mel is greater than Elvis. Melle Mel is the greatest white man that has ever lived. He came up with a culture. He was part of a culture that changed the whole world. That is a great a## white man right there. But I’m not white. I’m one of the n#####.”

After more than four months of silence, Eminem finally responded to Melle Mel last week on the Ez Mill single “Realest.” He rapped, “Shoutout to Furious Five and Grandmaster Flash, but boy/There’s someone who really is furious/Stay out his path, his wrath avoid/ I’ll be the last to toy with a juice head whose brain is half destroyed, like a meteor hit it/Now with Melle Mel, he lost his a## to ‘roids.”

The entire track arrives on Tuesday (August 8) at 5 p.m. EST on Melle Mel’s YouTube channel. Find the teaser clip here: Melle Mel vs. Eminem, and stay up to date on Melle Mel’s moves here.