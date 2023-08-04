Eminem Claps Back At “Juice Head” Melle Mel On Scathing New EZ Mil Track 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Eminem fired back at Melle Mel on a new EZ Mil single, branding the Hip-Hop pioneer a “juice head whose brain is half destroyed.”

​Eminem is addressing his critics and Melle Mel in particular, responding to the Furious Five legend’s comments that he’s only revered in Hip-Hop because he is white.

While a host of artists jumped to Slim Shady’s defense back in March when Melle Mel said the Detroit icon wouldn’t be on any Top. 5 lists if he were Black, Eminem remained tight-lipped.

However, he broke his silence in deadly fashion, teaming up with the newest Shady/Aftermath/Interscope signee Ez Mil on “Realest.”

On the new single, which dropped Friday (August) 4), Em says he’s used to claims that “I’m only Top 5 ’cause I’m white,” declaring “my skin color’s still working against me.” He also turned the argument on its head, insisting he’s not given the top spot because of his skin color.

He also blasts the criticism often put forward that his music isn’t played in the clubs before acknowledging he is a “guest” in Hip-Hop.

“Only reason they still play your s### in the clubs is because you still perform in ’em,” he raps. “I am a guest in this house, but I turned this b#### into a mansion.”

Eminem then addresses Melle Mel directly, claiming his “brain is half destroyed.”

He raps, “Shoutout to Furious Five and Grandmaster Flash, but boy/ There’s someone who really is furious/ Stay out his path, his wrath avoid/ I’ll be the last to toy with a juice head whose brain is half destroyed, like a meteor hit it/ Now with Melle Mel, he lost his ass to ‘roids.” Stream the single below.

Ez Mil, Eminem – Realest

In a March interview, Melle Mel said that while Eminem is “a capable rapper,” who outsold his peers, he only excels because he’s white.

“So now if Eminem was another n#### like all the rest of us, would he be Top 5 on that list?” the Hip-Hop legend asked.