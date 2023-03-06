50 Cent Says Melle Mel is Out of Touch For Suggesting Eminem’s Successful Because He’s White 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 Cent says Melly Mel is wrong about Eminem only being ranked a top 5 rapper because he’s white, claiming “the culture has grown so much.”

50 Cent has fired back at Melle Mel over the comments the Hip-Hop legend made about Eminem.

During a recent interview, the Furious Five member claimed that Slim Shady is only ranked a top-five rapper because he’s white. 50 Cent didn’t like what he was hearing, and took to Instagram to defend Eminem, although he later deleted the post.

“There was more money selling dope than being in Hip Hop when Melle Mel was popping, the culture has grown so much,” Fiddy penned. “I am not sure if it would be what it is today with out artist like Eminem. S### I am not sure I would be who I am with out him but you know it is competitive so n##### gonna hate. LOL f### outta here ! We sucker free.”

50 Cent clapped back at Melle Mel for his comments about Eminem only being considered Top 5 because of his skin color. pic.twitter.com/ZOdnnqpqPp — Baboon Forest Entertainment (@BaboonForestEnt) March 5, 2023

Melle Mel Says Eminem Wouldn’t Be A Hip-Hop Great If He Were Black

50 Cent was responding to Melle Mel’s comments about Eminem in a recent interview with the Art of Dialogue.

While Melle Mel acknowledged, “Obviously, he’s a capable rapper,” he pushed back at Em’s Top 5 spot on Billboard’s greatest rappers list.

“If you was talking about sales, he sold more than everybody. “If you talking about rhyme style – OK, he got a rhyme style. But he’s white! He’s white!” Melle Mel declared. “If Eminem was just another n#### like all the rest of us, would he be Top 5 on that list when a n#### that can rhyme just as good as him is 35?”

After stating that he would be “greater than Elvis,” if he were white, Melle Mel doubled down on his stance that Eminem wouldn’t be considered among the Hip-Hop greats if he were Black.

“If he was a Black rapper, he wouldn’t even make the list probably,” Melle Mel said. “Busta [Rhymes] … see this is the difference between who writes what list. Busta, I would say, is the No. 1 rapper overall. Nobody’s gonna take Busta. Busta could rap just as good as Eminem. Eminem, he has his style. He’s got a nice little tricky, gimmicky style … But to say that he would be [able to] sell as many records if he was just another brother, that’s not true. It’s just not.” Watch the interview below.