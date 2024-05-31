Eminem Catches Heat For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Reference In “Houdini” 

Eminem is chatting some heat after name-dropping Megan Thee Stallion in his new track “Houdini.”
The song, the lead single from his forthcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) dropped at midnight on Friday (May 31). Eminem and “Houdini” quickly began trending, with fans commenting on the Megan Thee Stallion shooting reference.
“If I was to ask for Megan Thee/Stallion if she would collab with me/Would I really have a shot at a feat?” Em raps.
Many on social media called Eminem out, while others said this is typical Slim Shady. Some even suggested Meg clap back with a diss of her own.
“I don’t even like Meg anymore but Eminem is so hateful and weird to women,” one X (Twitter) user wrote. “Always throwing shots at females but I’ve never seen him go toe to toe with a man. Weird ass.”
“I just want to know why Eminem felt the need to use Meg as collateral damage in his new washed up single,” another person wrote.
Meanwhile, some fans said Megan Thee Stallion would be “honored” Eminem dissed her.
“This generation don’t know who Eminem is and it shows,” an X (Twitter) user said. “He disses everybody it’s nothing new even Meg wouldn’t be offended she’ll be honored to be dissed by Eminem.”
Watch the video and check out some of the other reactions below.