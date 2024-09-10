Eminem Plots Friday The 13th Release Of “Death Of Slim Shady” Expanded Edition

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Eminem’s “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce): Expanded Mourner’s Edition” drops the same week as his performance at the 2024 MTV VMAs.

Eminem announced a deluxe edition of his latest album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) on Tuesday (September 10). The new version, billed as the “Expanded Mourner’s Edition,” drops on Friday (September 13).

The Alchemist, Eminem’s longtime DJ, appeared in a teaser video for the “Expanded Mourner’s Edition.” The vignette shows Eminem walking into a convenience store with his song “Somebody Save Me” playing in the background. He grabs a milk carton and drops it on the floor. The box displays a missing person ad for Slim Shady. Alchemist yells at Eminem, “Get the f### outta here! Don’t come back.”

Eminem released the original version of The Death of Slim Shady in July. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It sold 281,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

The Death of Slim Shady featured “Somebody Save Me,” a song in which Eminem imagined an alternate reality where he never overcame his drug addiction. His daughter Hailie discussed how the track’s music video affected her on the Just a Little Shady podcast in August.

“I watched the ‘Somebody Save Me’ music video,” she said. “I definitely cried. I refuse to watch [it] again. It’s so scary to think that could’ve happened. And that’s why I get emotional.”

Eminem is scheduled to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday (September 11). He will open the show, which begins at 8 p.m. ET.