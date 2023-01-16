Eminem Roots For Boldy James’ Recovery Following Car Accident

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Eminem showed his support for Boldy James, who’s recovering from broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries.

Eminem publicly offered his well-wishes to Boldy James, who suffered serious injuries in a car accident.

“Sending out best wishes for a quick recovery for The D’s own @boldyjames!!!,” Eminem wrote on Twitter.

Boldy James was involved in a car crash in the Detroit area on January 9. The accident left him in critical condition with broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries.

A rep for Boldy James announced he underwent surgery on his neck. He’s currently in stable condition.

“Boldy and his family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses that are taking care of him, and also to the communities’ emergency medical personnel and first responders,” his rep said in a statement.

Eminem joined a long list of rappers and producers wishing Boldy James well after the accident. The Alchemist and Westside Gunn were among the notable artists showing support for the Griselda Records emcee.

“Please keep my brother in y’all prayers,” Westside Gunn wrote on Twitter. “He’s a strong soul and fighter he’s still talking bout GXFR x 227 forever!!! Just hearing them words broke me down but GOD IS THE GREATEST and BO gonna be better than ever.”

Boldy James joined Griselda Records in 2020. He released several projects, including Fair Exchange No Robbery with Nicholas Craven, in 2022.