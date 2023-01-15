The Alchemist & Westside Gunn Speak Out Following Boldy James’ Car Accident

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Griselda signee, who has since addressed the accident on Instagram, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition on January 9 with a broken vertebrae but is now on the road to recovery.

The Alchemist and Boldy James are longtime collaborators, having created numerous projects together. Last week, the Griselda signee was involved in a serious car accident that could’ve cost him his life. As word spread over the weekend, Alchemist shared an encouraging message for his creative partner.

“My bro is superhuman,” he tweeted on Sunday (January 15). “We got this.” He signed off with a prayer emoji.

My bro is superhuman. We got this. 🙏🏽 — Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) January 15, 2023

As for Westside Gunn, one of the pillars of Griselda, he reacted to the news on Saturday (January 14). Of course, he had prior knowledge of the two-car collision but waited to talk about it out of respect for Boldy James and his family.

“I was waiting until the official statement to be released,” he wrote via Twitter. “Please keep my brother in y’all prayers. He’s a strong soul and fighter. He’s still talking bout GXFR x 227 forever!!! Just hearing them words broke me down, but GOD IS THE GREATEST and BO gonna be better than ever.”

I was waiting until the official statement to be released please keep my brother in y’all prayers 🤲🏽 he’s a strong soul and fighter he’s still talking bout GXFR x 227 forever!!! Just hearing them words broke me down but GOD IS THE GREATEST and BO gonna be better than ever https://t.co/6wbQC3Mp1R — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) January 14, 2023

Boldy James also got support from Statik Selektah, who shared: “Sending my love to @boldyjames. Quick recovery!” Open Mike Eagle added: Sending heals to Boldy James. Hoping he recovers quickly and smoothly.”

The accident involving Boldy James took place on Monday (January 9) in Detroit. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but is now on the road to recovery. A rep confirmed he’d suffered a broken vertebrae in his neck that required surgery. He was released from the ICU in stable condition.

Boldy James himself spoke out as well. On Saturday (January 14), he re-shared the official statement on his Instagram.

“Your prayers are greatly appreciated,” he captioned the post. “Thanks everyone for all your support. The calls, text messages, I seen them all. Just keep me in your prayers on this journey as I continue to heal with my family. Thank you god.”