Westside Gunn Cancels European Tour Last Minute—Fans Won’t Get Refunds

“It was nothing more I wanted to do than to start seeing my supporters around the world,” he wrote via Instagram on Friday (January 13). “It’s def still a dream and I’m gonna work on it […] but unfortunately this time things weren’t handled right and that’s too far for me to be gone.”

Westside Gunn canceled his European tour just hours before it was to begin in Amsterdam. According to an Instagram post from the Griselda rapper, fans won’t be getting a refund either.

He continued: "Something isn't right and I'm somewhere I've never been and s### already not right now. I haven't even been giving deposits so don't even think I took y'all money. People out of $40 I'm out $50,000 I spent just on plane tickets!!!"

He continued: “Something isn’t right and I’m somewhere I’ve never been and s### already not right now. I haven’t even been giving deposits so don’t even think I took y’all money. People out of $40 I’m out $50,000 I spent just on plane tickets!!!”

Westside Gunn promised to “make it up” to anyone who did purchase a ticket but didn’t specify when. He then deleted the post.

Brooklyn Vegan reached out to The Sugar Club in Dublin and asked how ticket holders could get their money back. Their spokesperson replied: “We’re currently awaiting an official update from Westside Gunn’s agent on the status of the tour, but we will of course process refunds for all tickets purchased as soon as we have more information. We hope to resolve this by the end of the day.”

Westside Gunn was ecstatic last month when he initially announced the tour. The 12-date run was expected to make stops in Paris, Vienna, Milan before wrapping up in Lisbon on February 10. He wrote on Instagram at the time: “10 yrs in the making. It’s time for me to see my supporters from all over the world. Y’all supported me for so long, it’s time I come give y’all FLYGOD LIVE!!!! We’ll all be family that night. I promise u you don’t wanna miss this.”

Westside Gunn’s most recent album, 10, arrived last year. It serves as the final installment of the Hitler Wears Hermes series. Check out the “Mac Don’t Stop & Nigos Louis” video below.