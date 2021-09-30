Eminem, Skylar Grey, Polo G & Mozzy Team Up For ‘Venom 2’ Single “Last One Standing”

Check out the new collaboration from the Andy Serkis-directed movie.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage arrives in movie theaters on October 1. The Marvel superhero film will be accompanied by brand new music.

For example, Eminem announced he collaborated with three other acts for the Venom 2 soundtrack. Hip Hop artists Polo G and Mozzy as well as Pop singer Skylar Grey joined the Detroit-raised legend on the track.

“I’m back with @VenomMovie and this time I’ve brought some friends for the carnage – New song for the film w/ @SkylarGrey @Polo_Capalot @MozzyThaMotive out tonight at Midnight,” tweeted Eminem on Wednesday afternoon.

Eminem is coming off the release of Music to Be Murdered By and Music to Be Murdered By – Side B in 2020. This year, Polo G earned his first #1 album with Hall of Fame. Mozzy’s Untreated Trauma dropped in September.

The original Venom motion picture came out in 2018. Tom Hardy stars as Eddie Brock/Venom. The English actor returned for Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Venom 2 also features Michelle Williams and Naomie Harris. Woody Harrelson takes on the role of villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage. Andy Serkis (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle) served as director.

