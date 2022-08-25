Eminem & Snoop Dogg Will Perform In Virtual Reality At 2022 MTV VMAs

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Eminem and Snoop Dogg will perform their song “From the D 2 the LBC” inside the world of the Otherside metaverse.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg plan to hit the stage in a different way at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Hip Hop stars are joining forces for the first metaverse-inspired performance at an award show. Eminem and Snoop Doog will perform their song “From the D 2 the LBC” inside the world of the Otherside metaverse at the 2022 VMAs.

MTV partnered with Yuga Labs, the makers of the popular Bored Ape NFTs, for the virtual performance. According to Yuga Labs, Otherside is “a gamified, interoperable metaverse currently under development.”

Eminem last performed at the VMAs in 2010. Snoop Dogg hasn’t performed at the VMAs since 2005.

The two’s “From the D 2 the LBC” single is nominated for Best Hip Hop song at the 2022 VMAs. Their competition in the category includes Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Pusha T, Future and Latto.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg released their “From the D 2 the LBC” collaboration in June. The song appeared on Slim Shady’s greatest hits compilation Curtain Call 2, which dropped in August.

The 2022 VMAs air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 28. Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow are hosting the event, which will be simulcast on MTV and other Paramount-owned channels.