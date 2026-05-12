Eminem’s Ex-Wife Admits To Driving Drunk & She’s Going To Be Sentenced For It

Kim Mathers pleads no contest to impaired driving charges after hitting a parked truck with her son and his friends inside the vehicle.

Eminem and his ex-wife, Kim Mathers, are living in two completely different worlds right now, and the contrast couldn’t be more stark.

While the Detroit rapper just celebrated 18 years of sobriety on April 20, 2026, his former spouse pleaded no contest to impaired driving charges on May 11 after a hit-and-run incident that put her son and his friends at risk.

Kim Mathers, 51, of Chesterfield, Michigan, entered her plea in the 42-2 District Court in New Baltimore after the February 16 crash, where she was driving a white Range Rover and struck a parked silver Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The impact was severe enough to push the truck approximately 50 feet from its original position.

According to ClickOnDetroit, police determined she was impaired at the time of the collision, and her son, Parker, along with three of his friends, were passengers in the vehicle.

The charges she faced were operating while impaired, a 93-day misdemeanor, and failure to stop after a collision, another 90-day misdemeanor.

She immediately pleaded no contest to both counts, accepting responsibility for her actions that day.

This moment represents yet another chapter in Kim’s ongoing struggles with substance abuse, a pattern that’s haunted her for years while those around her have moved forward.

Just three weeks before Kim’s court appearance, Eminem posted a photo of his 18-year sobriety coin on Instagram, marking a decade and a half of staying clean after his near-fatal overdose in 2007.

The rapper, who’s been open about his addiction struggles, has become a symbol of recovery and resilience.

As for Kim Mathers, her sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 17, 2026, at 9 A.M. in the same courtroom where she entered her plea.