Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Crashes Car With Son & Friends Inside In Latest DUI Fiasco

Kim Scott crashed her Range Rover with son Parker inside, facing DUI charges after hitting a parked car and smashing into the garage door.

Here we go again. Kim Scott, Eminem‘s ex-wife, was sent to a hospital on Monday (February 16) after driving drunk with her son, Parker and three of his friends in the car.

According to TMZ, court records show Kim faces two misdemeanor charges: operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failure to stop after causing property damage. Both carry serious consequences.

The whole mess started around 8 P.M. Monday when Kim left her house with her son and his friends to go shopping. She struck a parked car on her street but kept driving as if nothing happened.

Then she tried pulling into her own driveway, but her Range Rover slammed straight into her garage door. A neighbor saw everything and called the cops immediately.

When officers arrived, they found Kim injured and took her to the hospital. She was discharged early Tuesday morning. Her attorney, Michael Smith, told TMZ that she hasn’t been arrested yet and that no warrant exists.

Longtime readers of AllHipHop will note that this isn’t Kim’s first rodeo with drunk driving. Back in October 2015, she drove her Cadillac Escalade into a utility pole and then into a ditch.

Police reports said she drank a fifth of Malibu rum before getting behind the wheel.

That crash was actually a suicide attempt, Kim admitted during a radio interview in May 2016. She told WKQI-FM’s “Mojo in the Morning” show that she was trying to end her life.

Judge Douglas Shepherd sentenced her to 12 months’ probation, random alcohol testing four times monthly, and random drug testing twice monthly. She paid a $900 fine and had to continue substance abuse counseling.

Kim’s legal troubles go way back. In 2003, cops arrested her on Interstate 94 near St. Clair Shores for cocaine possession. Police found two small plastic bags with white powder in her Cadillac.

The Michigan State Police Crime Laboratory confirmed it was cocaine.

She faced up to five years in prison for that charge. Kim had been arrested for cocaine possession in 2001, too, but wasn’t convicted.

Kim and Eminem married in 1999 and divorced in 2001. They tried again briefly in 2006 but that lasted only a few months. They share a daughter, Hailie Jade, together.

The rapper has been open about Kim’s struggles with addiction in his music. Songs like “Kim” and “’97 Bonnie & Clyde” reference their turbulent relationship and her substance abuse issues.

Kim also has a history of violating court orders. In 2016, she was arrested on a bench warrant for disturbing the peace in Warren, Michigan. She had quit a court-ordered drug treatment program.

This latest incident puts innocent kids at risk. Parker and his three friends could have been seriously hurt when Kim crashed into that garage door.

Eminem hasn’t commented publicly about Kim’s latest legal troubles. The Detroit rapper has been dating stylist Katrina Malota and focusing on his music career.

Kim’s next court appearance will determine whether prosecutors pursue the charges aggressively, given her past record.