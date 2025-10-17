Eminem Allegedly Dating His Stylist After Years Of Working Together

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eminem is rumored to be romantically involved with his longtime stylist, Katrina Malota, after years of working together.

Eminem may have added a new chapter to his famously guarded personal life as reports suggest the Grammy-winning rapper is now romantically linked to his longtime stylist Katrina Malota, according to a report from TMZ.

The 53-year-old Detroit native, known for keeping his relationships out of the spotlight, is said to have developed a romantic connection with Malota after years of working together on music video shoots and other projects. The exact timeline of their alleged relationship remains unclear.

Malota, a Michigan-based makeup artist, has collaborated with Eminem for years and has also worked with artists such as Snoop Dogg, Robin Thicke and 50 Cent, according to her professional website. When not on set, she runs a salon in Birmingham, Michigan.

Credit: katrinamalota.com

Representatives for the “Lose Yourself” rapper have not responded to requests for comment.

The dating buzz offers a rare peek into Eminem’s private life. He has largely avoided public relationships since his tumultuous history with ex-wife Kim Scott, whom he married twice.

The pair first tied the knot in 1999, divorced in 2001, remarried in 2006 and split again that same year.

Eminem has three children: daughter Hailie Jade; Alaina Marie, adopted from Scott’s sister; and Stevie Laine, whom he adopted after Scott had the child with ex-boyfriend Eric Hartter.

Over the years, Eminem has been linked to other high-profile names, including Mariah Carey, who denied their rumored relationship, and Nicki Minaj, who jokingly entertained dating speculation in 2018.

Eminem To Welcome Second Grandchild

In March 2025, Eminem became a grandfather when Hailie Jade and her husband Evan McClintock welcomed their first child, a son named Elliot Marshall McClintock. The name “Marshall” was chosen to honor Eminem.

Hailie revealed her pregnancy in a music video for Eminem’s track “Temporary,” which included footage of her giving him a Detroit Lions jersey labeled “Grandpa” alongside an ultrasound image

The couple wed in May 2024 at Greencrest Manor in Battle Creek, Michigan. The intimate ceremony included appearances from Eminem’s longtime collaborators Dr. Dre, 50 Cent and Jimmy Iovine.

In October 2025, Eminem’s adopted daughter, Alaina Scott, announced she is expecting her first child, which will make Eminem a grandfather for the second time in early 2026.