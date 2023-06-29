Erica Banks Reveals She’s No Longer Part Of Carl Crawford’s 1501 Record Label

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Previously, Crawford said he wanted the ‘LHHA’ cast member to be part of what he’s building.

Has Erica Banks left 1501 Certified Entertainment? According to the Texas native, Carl Crawford’s company is no longer her record label home.

Erica Banks reportedly signed with 1501 Certified Entertainment in March 2019. The “Buss It” rapper dropped her self-titled mixtape in 2020 and her 2022 album Diary of the Flow Queen through 1501.

However, Banks informed a social media user that she has apparently moved on from the Houston-based label. After previewing snippets of unreleased music, the 24-year-old southerner shared some news with her followers.

“I just think she [needs] a new label!! 1501 don’t know what [they’re] doing!! The girl [is] hard. 1501 [is] for TikTok kids. Lord, hope she [drops] them, bet she [comes] up more,” commented an Instagram account under Bank’s post.

In response, Erica Banks wrote, “I’m not with them anymore. 🤭.” A Corey Dennard-produced single by Banks titled “Aint Got Time” landed on DSPs in April with 1501 Certified Entertainment credited as the song’s distributor.

Has Erica Banks Left Warner Records Too?

Erica Banks was also signed under the Warner Records banner. As of press time, the major label’s website does not list Banks as part of its roster. In addition, Warner Records does not appear in the official credits for the “Aint Got Time” song.

“My gift for recognizing talent put Erica Banks on my radar, and I knew I wanted her to be a part of what we’re building at 1501 Certified Entertainment,” expressed Carl Crawford in 2021, after Banks inked a deal with Warner.

1501 Certified Entertainment also helped introduce the world to Houston-bred rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The relationship between the “Savage” hitmaker and 1501 turned sour when Megan sued the company over contract issues.

Earlier this year, MTV announced Erica Banks joined the eleventh season of the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta reality television series. The latest batch of episodes premiered on June 13. On starring in the program, Banks said, “It’s not my first time on TV, but it’s my first time being a part of the cast. I’m excited. You gotta tune in and watch the show.”