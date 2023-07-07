Erica Banks Shades 1501 Record Label On “Real Rap B#tch” Track

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Buss It” hitmaker accuses someone of owing her money.

Last month, Erica Banks claimed she parted ways with 1501 Certified Entertainment. A new record from the Texas native appears to blast the Houston-based label founded by former MLB player Carl Crawford.

Erica Banks premiered an official music video for her “Real Rap B#### (Poppin It)” track on July 5. 6k Jefe shot and edited the 132-second visual. One section of the song seems aimed at Carl Crawford’s company.

“Don’t give a f### about that label, they see me. And they owe me some money, they greedy,” rhymes Erica Banks on “Real Rap B#### (Poppin It).”

Previously, Erica Banks released the Diary of the Flow Queen album in June 2022 via 1501 Certified/Warner Records. The DeSoto-raised rapstress also put out several mixtapes and EPs, like 2022’s Class In Session, under the 1501 Certified banner.

Warner signed Banks to a major label deal two years ago. At the time, Carl Crawford stated, “Texas has such rich culture for music, and I’m happy for us to play a role in its continued evolution alongside the Warner Records team.”

This is not the first time Carl Crawford and 1501 Entertainment faced accusations of conducting bad business with an artist. Fellow Texas native Megan Thee Stallion is currently entangled in a legal battle with the label.