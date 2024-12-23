Erica Mena Blames Safaree For Nicki Minaj Shade: “I Owe This Woman An Apology” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Erica Mena apologized to Nicki Minaj while throwing Safaree under the bus for talking badly about their mutual ex.

Erica Mena is apologizing to Nicki Minaj for trashing her, claiming their mutual ex, Safaree, manipulated her into thinking badly of the NYC rapper.

She opened up about her ex during a recent appearance on the “Dumb Blonde” podcast.

“I owe her the biggest apology,” Erica Mena said of Nicki Minaj before throwing Safaree under the bus. Mena implied she didn’t know any better and ignored the “red flags” when Safaree badmouthed Minaj in her presence.

“It’s funny how life comes full circle,” she added. “Because the same thing he did to her, he’s doing to me years later.”

Mena recalled Safaree “pouring his heart out” while showing her videos of Nicki Minaj “reacting” to an incident but never thought to ask what he did to her.

However, Mena claims she later discovered he was running around trying to “ruin” Minaj’s career and take credit for her work.

“I owe this woman an apology,” she admitted. “Because I sat here and allowed him to talk about her to me. From that came me saying things and defending and vouching for him and speaking up on her in a way that was tacky. Because at the end of the day, I didn’t know the truth.”

Mena concluded, “Everything she has ever said about him is true.”

Back in July, Erica Mena expressed shame over her relationship with Safaree, with whom she shares two children after he admitted his breakup with Nicki Minaj was the biggest struggle he had to overcome.

“I will FOREVER be embarrassed I gave sis these incredible beautiful babies,” she wrote on Instagram. “He don’t even talk or care about his seeds this much online or in real life.”

Meanwhile, back in 2022, Mena said that Minaj was “great at what she does.” However, she admitted she’s not a fan of her music, calling it “cartoony.” Mena also accused the rapper of “biting” Lil Kim.

While Nicki Minaj hasn’t responded to Erica Mena’s apology, she seemingly reacted to her bitter public spat with Safaree over custody issues.

“I don’t know who needed to hear this, but good for you,” she said on Instagram before bursting into laughter. “You see, sometimes you need to leave people dem alone.”