Nicki Minaj Seemingly Shades Erica Mena Amid Safaree Custody Drama

Nicki Minaj issued a warning seemingly aimed at Erica Mena as the reality star’s custody drama with Safaree played out online.

Nicki Minaj made some cryptic remarks on Instagram Live as her former partner Safaree and his ex-wife Erica Mena levied serious allegations at each other as their bitter public spat over custody issues intensified.

Amid her stint as a guest speaker at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion event in New York City on Wednesday (October 16), Minaj hopped on Instagram Live with a quick PSA.

“I don’t know who needed to hear this, but good for you,” she began before bursting into laughter. “You see, sometimes you need to leave people dem alone.”

Minaj continued, speaking in patois, adding that, sometimes, “when a queen is minding her business,” other women want to get in the “queen convo” and desire the “queen life.”

She added, “And stop f###### lying,” before directing her remarks to those “who don’t go out your way and start harassing people who never said anything about you or to you.”

Minaj then warned, “Be careful what you ask for,” adding, “Be careful what you beg for. Be careful what you want to disrespect other people for having. Hunty I said, I don’t know who needs to hear it, but good for you.”

Safaree & Erica Mena Trade Accusations

Before Nicki Minaj hopped on IG Live, Safaree and Erica Mena’s custody drama played out on social media. The former couple made serious allegations, with Safaree sharing footage of Mena attacking him in front of their two young children. Mena responded with her own allegations, claiming her ex-husband “violated my body,” among other claims.

Minaj and Safare dated for over a decade before splitting in 2014. The “Barbie World” rapper married husband Kenneth Petty in 2019, the same year the Love & Hip Hop star tied the knot with Mena. However, they divorced in 2022.

Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj slammed Safaree after he attended a recent concert. “Everyone knows how to go to watch anything and be incognito,” she said. “I’m a f###### superstar. If I want to go to a concert and be completely incognito, I would know how to do it. I ain’t filming myself and all that s###, doing f###### TikTok’s. Like what the f###.”

Back in 2022, Mena said that Minaj was “great at what she does” but wasn’t a fan, calling her music “cartoony.” She also accused the rapper of “biting” Lil Kim.

Meanwhile, in July, Erica Mena said she was ashamed of her past relationship with Safaree after he admitted his breakup with Nicki Minaj was the biggest struggle he had to overcome.

“I will FOREVER be embarrassed I gave sis these incredible beautiful babies,” she wrote on Instagram. “He don’t even talk or care about his seeds this much online or in real life.”