EST Gee’s Business Partner Busted With A Kilo Of Cocaine And $100,000 In Cash

EST Gee’s business partner ran into some big problems with the FBI in Louisville, Kentucky, where he was caught with a huge amount of drugs, guns and cash!

EST Gee’s business partner could be facing a life sentence, after getting caught with drugs and guns.

The FBI arrested Eric Mosley at a hotel in Louisville, Kentucky on an outstanding warrant.

When they caught up with Mosley at the hotel, he was allegedly in possession of a kilo of cocaine, an AK-47, a stolen Zigana PX-9 handgun, and $100,000 in cash.

Mosley is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

He was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

If convicted, Mosley faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Mosley is one of the owners of Everybody Shine Together, LLC aka EST LLC.

It was also revealed that Mosley, along with EST Gee an Alamo Records executive/producer named Nigel Talley were the parties responsible for bailing out alleged child killer, Kevon Lawless.

Lawless, aka Lil’ Kada, is accused of murdering a 3-year-old named Trinity Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles.

Police accuse Lawless of breaking into a house in 2020 and killed the baby, and her father.

Lawless, who is facing the death penalty, made his cash only $300,000 bond, leaving many people in the community outraged with his release to home confinement.

He was thrown back in jail in July after being caught with a weapon, which violated his parole violation from a 2017 attempted murder case.