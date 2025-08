Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eve said Nicki Minaj’s heartfelt message gave her the reassurance she needed after sharing her personal struggles in her memoir.

Eve said her emotional exchange with Nicki Minaj was the final push she needed to believe she made the right call by opening up about her insecurities in her memoir, especially the chapter about their time filming Barbershop.

During a sit-down with Complex, Eve called the viral moment “another confirmation” that she was right to be honest about her feelings, even if they were uncomfortable.

“I’m so happy that that happened,” she said, reflecting on Nicki’s heartfelt public response.

In the book, Eve admitted she felt insecure when Nicki joined the cast of Barbershop, revealing she debated whether to include that part of her story at all.

Ultimately, she chose transparency, saying insecurities are something everyone faces, “no matter what”.

Minaj’s response came last September in the form of a lengthy and emotional letter.

She praised Eve’s honesty, writing, “You took the game by storm, that there were some ppl who couldn’t hide their insecurities. Even tho it’s swept under the rug now, I remember that you handled it with grace but ALSO a big sprinkle of unapologetic TALENT & charisma. You soared & soared. Classic music w/the illest team, to the BIG SCREEN.”

Nicki Minaj also opened up about her own nerves during filming and admitted she thought Eve didn’t like her at first.

“You looked like a pro & I admired that so much,” she wrote. “Women feel so much pressure to compete & it’s a shame b/c we usually have so much in common & could rlly benefit from one another just as human beings.”