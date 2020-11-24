Ex-Landlord Sues Roddy Ricch Over $200,000 In Past Rent & Damages

(AllHipHop News)
Rodrick “Roddy Ricch” Moore has been riding high for most of 2020. He has two of the biggest records of the year with his own single “The “Box” and as a feature on DaBaby’s “Rockstar.”
According to The Blast, Ricch does have one financial issue he may need to address. The outlet reports that AIM Property Investment filed a $200,000 lawsuit against the Compton-raised rapper over failing to pay rent on a home in Encino, breaching terms of a tenancy agreement, and damages to the property.
Ricch supposedly began residing in the California location in April, but allegedly stopped the $15,950/month payments in July. The landlord is accusing the 22-year-old Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial album creator of giving up possession of the home in August.
This week also saw Roddy Ricch take home an American Music Award for Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop. The Atlantic recording artist also recently earned two Apple Music Awards for Album Of The Year (Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial) and Song Of The Year (“The Box”).
Earlier this year, Ricch won his first Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for “Racks in the Middle” with the late Nipsey Hussle and super-producer Hit-Boy. In addition, the West Coaster racked up BET Awards and BET Hip Hop Awards over the last eleven months.