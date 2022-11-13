EXCLUSIVE: Chuck D Enlists Eminem, DMC, Ice-T & Other Rap Legends For New Doc

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

From B-Real of Cypress Hill and DMC to Eminem and Ice-T, Chuck D has enlisted several rap legends for “Fight The Power” series.

Public Enemy’s Chuck D has enlisted several fellow legends for his upcoming documentary, Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World. Created by Chuck D and his producing partner Lorrie Boula, the film uses first-hand accounts and archival footage to illustrate the relationship between politics and Hip Hop.

B-Real from Cypress Hill, DMC, Grandmaster Caz, Eminem, Ice-T, Fat Joe, KRS-One, LL COOL J, MC Lyte, Monie Love, Abiodun Oyewole, Roxanne Shanté and will.i.am are among the featured guests. Additionally, culture figures such as Rev. Al Sharpton, Sway Calloway, Nelson George, artist Lee Quiñones, photographer Ernie Paniccioli and author Dan Charnas will appear throughout the four-part series.

“Out of the 50 years of Hip Hop, this series promises to elevate the narrative of the genre directly from the artists themselves—at its highest intellectual courageous level ever—to stand above anything ever before heard or seen from Hip Hop and Rap culture,” Chuck D told AllHipHop. “Fight The Power ranks alongside worthy of any artform broadcasted on PBS and the BBC.”

Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World will be available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video app, as well as on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO beginning January 31. The box-set will arrive via the BBC iPlayer on January 21.

Chuck D is also preparing to release his first fine art book, Livin’ Loud: ARTitation, on November 29. It features over 250 of his paintings, sketches and drawings as well as anecdotes about each one. Pre-orders are available here.