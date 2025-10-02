EXCLUSIVE: Convicts Diddy & Billionaire MAGA Ally Miles Guo Plot AI Platform As Jail Buddies

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy and convicted billionaire fraudster Miles Guo are reportedly planning an AI platform from behind bars.

Diddy and Miles Guo, two high-profile inmates at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, are collaborating on an AI platform to support at-risk youth and formerly incarcerated individuals, according to a letter submitted to the court ahead of Diddy’s sentencing.

The unlikely partnership between the Hip-Hop mogul and the convicted Chinese billionaire—also known as Ho Wan Kwok—emerged from shared conversations behind bars, according to a letter Guo sent to the judge presiding over Diddy’s case.

The project, as described, would serve young people, ex-offenders, and musicians seeking guidance and a sense of community.

“We have spoke about creating programs to take the youth out of the street and help them with music, sports and just to find their light. Where people without the source or the funds or the connection can come to expand there [sic] minds and resources,” Guo said of the project.

Diddy was found guilty in July of two counts of transportation for prostitution. Prosecutors accused him of organizing drug-fueled sex parties involving escorts.

He was acquitted of more serious racketeering and sex-trafficking charges after an eight-week trial. Federal prosecutors are now seeking a sentence of at least 11 years, citing his lack of remorse and the emotional harm caused to victims.

His legal team has requested a lighter sentence of 14 months, arguing that Diddy has already served a year and has shown leadership within the facility by mentoring younger inmates.

The judge in Diddy’s case denied a last-minute motion to overturn his conviction.

His sentencing is scheduled for Friday (October 3) and is expected to draw significant attention due to the high-profile nature of the case and the broader implications for celebrity defendants navigating the federal system.

Guo, who was convicted in July 2024 for orchestrating a $1 billion fraud scheme, has yet to be sentenced.

Last month, a federal court ordered him to forfeit $1.3 billion in assets, including luxury real estate, vehicles and other high-end possessions. The forfeiture ranks among the largest financial crime penalties in New York history.

In his letter, Guo praised Diddy’s conduct during their time together at MDC.

“I’ve been with Mr. Combs now for close to 200 days, where we sleep right across from each other. I have had multiple conversations with him and they have been very peaceful, enlighten, and motivational. I see Mr. Combs is a very kind, sensitive, genius person,’ Guo said.

While their backgrounds couldn’t be more different, Diddy, a global entertainment figure, and Guo, a political exile turned convicted fraudster, have apparently bonded over a shared desire to use their experiences to benefit others.

Guo’s fraud conviction stems from a sprawling scheme in which he solicited investments from hundreds of thousands of followers. He promised high returns through bogus ventures, including fake cryptocurrency offerings and exclusive membership programs.

Prosecutors said the funds were funneled into personal indulgences, including a New Jersey mansion, yachts and luxury cars.

Guo cultivated strong ties with Trump allies, most notably Steve Bannon. His membership at Mar-a-Lago and connections with figures such as Rudy Giuliani further amplified his influence, even as fraud convictions drew scrutiny.

Guo’s sentencing date has not been announced yet. His letter, however, paints Combs as someone trying to rebuild his life and reputation through mentorship and future-focused planning.

“Because he has seen what this can do to your family and although he fell off he has climbed back to the top of the mountain again,” Guo wrote.