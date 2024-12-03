EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Drowning In Trouble: Former FBI Director’s Daughter Joins Feds Team

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Maurene Comey, the daughter of former Federal Bureau Investigation director James Comey, has committed herself to the case.

As Diddy remains behind the bars of Brooklyn’s notorious Metropolitan Detention Center, the team looking to lock him away for years is growing stronger.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the daughter of former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey, Maurene Comey, has committed herself to the case.

The docs, filed by United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams on Monday (December 2), state: “The undersigned attorney respectfully requests the Clerk to note her appearance in this case and to add her as a Filing User to whom Notices of Electronic Filing will be transmitted in this case.”

The new addition follows a small victory for Diddy. In his fight against alleged leaks to the media, a federal judge ordered prosecutors to produce a sworn affidavit affirming they’re not the source of leaked information. U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian set a December 4 deadline for compliance.

Diddy’s legal team has previously accused federal agents and prosecutors of improperly disclosing details to the press. They claimed the alleged leaks have jumpstarted seemingly endless prejudicial media coverage, preventing Diddy from getting a fair trial.

Among the allegations is the claim that a 2016 surveillance video showing Diddy brutally assault ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura was leaked by individuals tied to the case. Prosecutors firmly denied the allegations and insisted Diddy was doing nothing but “grasping at straws.”

They said there’s zero evidence to suggest improper disclosure of grand jury materials and insisted that the 2016 video was sourced outside the federal investigation. Diddy’s request for an expansive gag order failed to gain traction with Judge Subramanian, who ruled against the measure on October 25.

Although the Court imposed restrictions on the release of grand jury materials and other sensitive information, Subramanian stopped short of finding any credible evidence of past misconduct by prosecutors.

Diddy was arrested in September and is expected to head to trial in May 2025. He’s pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.