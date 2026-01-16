EXCLUSIVE: Ludacris Not Playing MAGA’s “Rock The Country” Concert

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Ludacris will not perform at the Rock The Country concert, his manager confirmed with AllHipHop.

Ludacris will not appear at the Rock The Country concert, despite online listings that circulated in recent days suggesting otherwise.

Ludacris’ manager, Chaka Zulu, confirmed to AllHipHop that the rapper has no involvement with the event. Speaking exclusively to AllHipHop, Zulu said, “We are not on that show.”

The clarification follows widespread social media speculation after screenshots of a Rock The Country lineup appeared to include Ludacris and Nelly’s name. The listing prompted backlash and confusion among fans, as the artist has not publicly aligned himself with political events. He also made no announcement regarding the concert.

Rock The Country is not a politically neutral festival, and several artists on the bill have long-standing, documented ties to MAGA culture and ultra-conservative politics.

The event is headlined by Kid Rock, who has openly supported Donald Trump for years through rally performances, public appearances, and outspoken commentary. Jason Aldean has repeatedly performed at Trump-related and MAGA-friendly events and, while avoiding formal endorsements, is widely regarded as MAGA-adjacent within country music circles. Hank Williams Jr. has a long public history of conservative rhetoric and vocal support for Trump-era politics, making his alignment clear.

Brantley Gilbert and others have consistently appeared at conservative-leaning festivals and expressed views that align closely with MAGA culture. Collectively, these artists define the political tone of Rock The Country, which is why any erroneous inclusion of Hip-Hop artists like Luda immediately raised red flags and backlash.

No further details were provided regarding how the mistake occurred or when the listing would be corrected.

One industry source noted that preliminary or inaccurate performer lists occasionally surface online before final confirmations are made, particularly for large-scale events.

Representatives for Rock The Country have not publicly responded to requests for comment regarding the erroneous listing.

Ludacris, a Grammy-winning rapper and veteran actor, has remained active musically in recent years while continuing his long-running role in the Fast and Furious film franchise.

The confirmation from Chaka Zulu ends to speculation.