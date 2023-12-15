AllHipHop

Exclusive: Maino Links With Newly Freed Cash Money Rapper B.G. On “For My City” Remix

Maino is killing it with his song “For My City,” but takes it to a new level with a remix with Cash Money’s B.G.

 Brooklyn’s own Maino is back, but this time he has brought his New Orleans brethren along for the ride.

B.G., the fresh-out-of-prison Cash Money rapper, has jumped on the New Orleans remix of Maino’s#### “For My City.” The remix follows the original with a new bounce and visuals that represent the authentic N.O., chockfull of natives.

Maino told AllHipHop he and B.G. had perfect chemistry on this collaboration.

“B.G. is my brother, we have a solid history. So it was only right for him to jump on the remix,” Maino told AllHipHop. “The timing, for him to show love to his city worked out too – especially considering some of what I touched on in my lyrics.”

The new song comes on the heels of the #ForMyCityChallenge, where Maino left a verse open for rappers to jump on the song. It instantly became a viral sensation populating the hit on YouTube, SoundCloud and other platforms.

Also, Maino just dropped his new album, K.O.B. 4.