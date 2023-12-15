Exclusive: Maino Links With Newly Freed Cash Money Rapper B.G. On “For My City” Remix

Brooklyn’s own Maino is back, but this time he has brought his New Orleans brethren along for the ride.
B.G., the fresh-out-of-prison Cash Money rapper, has jumped on the New Orleans remix of Maino’s#### “For My City.” The remix follows the original with a new bounce and visuals that represent the authentic N.O., chockfull of natives.
Maino told AllHipHop he and B.G. had perfect chemistry on this collaboration.
“B.G. is my brother, we have a solid history. So it was only right for him to jump on the remix,” Maino told AllHipHop. “The timing, for him to show love to his city worked out too – especially considering some of what I touched on in my lyrics.”
Check out the video exclusively below.
The new song comes on the heels of the #ForMyCityChallenge, where Maino left a verse open for rappers to jump on the song. It instantly became a viral sensation populating the hit on YouTube, SoundCloud and other platforms.
Check out the original “For My City” below.
Also, Maino just dropped his new album, K.O.B. 4.