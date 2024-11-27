EXCLUSIVE: Megan Thee Stallion’s Cyberstalking Lawsuit Faces Legal Challenge 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion sued blogger Megan Thee Stallion for waging a cyberstalking campaign against her at the behest of Tory Lanez.

Megan Thee Stallion filed a cyberstalking lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz last month, but the social media personality is asking a judge to dismiss the case.

In her complaint, filed October 30, the Houston native accused the blogger of waging a campaign to “denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements” about her regarding the Tory Lanez shooting.

However, Gramz is seeking to have the case thrown out. On Tuesday (November 26) Gramz filed a motion to dismiss, arguing that the rapper’s lawsuit lacked the facts to back up her claims.

Gram’s attorneys argue Megan Thee Stallion’s lawsuit “reads more like a press release than a legal document.” Furthermore, they claim the suit is based on “dubious legal claims and irrelevant and impertinent allegations,” and should be dismissed.

“The Defendant is a social media blogger with approximately 27,000 followers who has written about current topics including celebrities, rappers, and the entertainment world,” the complaint reads in part.

The complaint continues, claiming that instead of refuting the allegations online, Megan Thee Stallion used the courts “to intimidate and silence the Defendant from exercising her First Amendment rights.”

She did this “to serve as a warning to other critics that if the Plaintiff does not like what you say about her, you will likely have to deal with a federal lawsuit,” per the pleading.

Elsewhere in the document, Gramz attorneys claim, “Plaintiff is suggesting here that merely liking, linking to, or talking about an online post regarding a public figure is a criminal offense subjecting one to criminal and civil liability.”

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up to drop the music video for her Flo Milli collab. “Roc Steady,” arrives on Wednesday (November 27) at 10:00 A.M.