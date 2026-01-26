Exclusive: Nas Backs ‘Soul Patrol,’ a Documentary on Black Vietnam War Veterans

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nas lends his weight to tell the story of Black soldiers in Vietnam.

Nas has put his iconic weight and platform to Soul Patrol, a documentary about the Vietnam War’s first Black special operations team, a rarely told chapter of American history.

The film centers on Ed Emanuel and several surviving members of the unit as they reunite decades after their military service. They reflect on the war, their identity, and also the profound psychological toll of fighting overseas. This was a period of time where racial tensions intensified at home. The film melds archival footage, reenactments, and firsthand testimony. Soul Patrol carefully reframes the Vietnam War through a lens often absent from traditional military narratives – the Black male’s point of view.

Nas, a producer of the movie, has increasingly expanded his work beyond music into film and documentary storytelling. From Sundance, he said his involvement in the project aligns with his responsibility as an artist to engage with history and social truth.

“That’s what I’m here to do,” Nas told journalist Kathia Woods exclusively for AllHipHop. “I feel like I’m an artist and to express my concerns about the world and history. I have a great opportunity being an artist to do that. So I’m a film guy, a music guy and here’s an opportunity. And I’m grateful to be a part of it.”

Soul Patrol traces Emanuel’s journey from an idealistic teenager entering the military to a young Black man confronting the contradictions of serving in Vietnam during the Civil Rights movement.

One pivotal moment in the movie recalls – mid-flight to Southeast Asia – when Emanuel learned that Robert F. Kennedy had been assassinated. The tragic event only sharpened the many questions Black soldiers carried silently as they headed into combat.

Directed by J.M. Harper, the documentary examines how race, loyalty, and trauma intersected for Black servicemen whose stories were often sidelined in official accounts of the war. Nas’ participation brings additional cultural weight to the project, bridging generations and connecting the veterans’ experiences to contemporary conversations around representation, service, and historical memory.

As Soul Patrol reaches broader audiences, the film stands as both a reckoning and a healing effort—one aimed at ensuring the sacrifices and complexities of these soldiers’ lives are finally recognized.