Fabolous Grants Raunchy Request For Meet & Greet Pose

Fabolous thinks meet & greet requests are getting “out of control” even though he agreed to do a suggestive pose with a fan.

Fabolous shared a ridiculous photo from a meet & greet at one of his concerts. The Brooklyn-bred rapper admitted fan requests are going overboard in an Instagram Stories post on Tuesday (August 20).

“The requested poses at MEET & GREET’s are out of control,” he wrote.

Fabolous added to the meet & greet discourse, which became a frequent topic surrounding Chris Brown in recent months. Various photos of Brown with fans have gone viral due to the intimate nature of the poses. One woman said her boyfriend broke up with her for closely posing with Brown.

The online chatter eventually received a reaction from Brown himself. He defended his fans and the viral photos.

“PSA!!!!” he wrote. “WHEN ARTIST (EVERYONE) DO CONCERTS, they all have something called a VIP package. I HAVEN’T DONE MEET AND GREETS IN OVER 7 years… I HAVE THE COOLEST FANS ON THE PLANET .. I APPRECIATE THE F### OUTTA THEM. THESE ARE MEMORIES THAT WILL LAST WITH THEM FOREVER. UNLIKE MOST OF THESE LAME ASS ARTIST THAT WON’T EVEN MAKE EYE CONTACT WITH THE PEOPLE WHO MADE IT POSSIBLE TO EVEN HAVE A CAREER. I ONLY EXIST BECAUSE THESE FANS SAW SOMETHING IN ME I NEVER THOUGHT WAS POSSIBLE.. SO I’MA GO ALL OUT FOR MY FANS!!!!”

