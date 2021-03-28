Famous Dex Hit With 19 Charges, Facing 18 Years In Prison

(AllHipHop News)
Famous Dex, 27, could be heading to prison because he’s facing over a dozen charges for some serious crimes.
The rapper is facing 19 charges over three different incidents, ranging from domestic violence to gun possession.
Dex has finally been charged over an incident in November of 2020, when LAPD showed up at a house after receiving a call from his ex-girlfriend, claiming he had assaulted her.
The police feared Famous Dex was inside and armed with weapons because he had been flashing pictures of himself with a semi-automatic weapon on social media.
A SWAT team was called in to raid the house, but Famous Dex had already taken off.
According to TMZ, the cops have charged him with domestic violence, weapon possession, dissuading a victim from reporting a crime, and defacing property over the November incident.
Famous Dex is also being charged for an altercation with another woman in October.
Apparently, an argument between Famous Dex and the woman became violent, resulting in more charges against the rapper.
For that fight, Famous Dex is charged with corporal injury domestic violence, threatening a domestic partner, exhibiting a firearm, inflicting bodily injury, dissuading a victim from reporting a crime, defacing property, and illegal possession of a firearm.
Finally, Famous Dex is looking at some serious charges over his arrest for possessing a gun earlier this month.
Dex, born Dexter Tiewon Gore, Jr., was a passenger in a vehicle in Los Angeles when police stopped his vehicle and found a loaded gun under his seat.
Famous Dex was quickly taken into custody and the cops threw the book at him.
He’s charged with prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a restraining order, so they charged him for that plus possession of a firearm without a serial number.
In total, Famous Dex is looking at 18 years in prison. The charges end a dramatic month for Famous Dex.
Earlier in March, thieves targeted the rapper in robbed him at gunpoint as he was on his way to a video shoot. Famous Dex was relieved of a $50,000 watch he had borrowed, as well as thousands of dollars in cash.
In January, Famous Dex was released from a rehab facility for abusing drugs.