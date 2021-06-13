Famous Dex in Custody for Allegedly Violating Restraining Order

Famous Dex is in trouble and behind bars. Again.

The rapper was arrested over the weekend, and thrown in jail for violating a protective order. The 27-year-old was originally arrested in March and hit with 19 felony charges.

One of the many charges was for domestic violence after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in October and November of 2020.

Dex, born Dexter Tiewon Gore, Jr., was originally charged with domestic violence, threatening a domestic partner, exhibiting a firearm, inflicting bodily injury, dissuading a victim from reporting a crime, defacing property, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Dex was eventually released from prison and ended up doing a stint in rehab to get himself together. According to TMZ, during a hearing related to the case, it was revealed Famous Dex had violated a protective order in place.

Dex was immediately taken into custody, and now he is being held on a $200,000 bond. Famous Dex is already pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. He faces up to 18 years in prison if he is found guilty.