Famous Dex In Custody Again For Violating Protective Order

Famous Dex found himself back in jail after violating a protective order to stay away from his ex-girlfriend for a second time.

According to DJ Akademiks, Famous Dex was taken into custody after breaching a restraining order meant to keep him away from his ex-girlfriend. He’s been sentenced to 180 days in the Los Angeles County jail.

Famous Dex, whose real name is Dexter Gore Jr., was previously arrested for violating the protective order in June 2021. He was eventually sentenced to 364 days behind bars for domestic violence and gun charges.

Although he was supposed to be locked up for almost a year, Famous Dex caught a break and got out in a matter of days. He was allowed to walk free due to overcrowding in the jail.

But the Chicago native couldn’t stay out of trouble. His inability to stay away from his ex-girlfriend landed him back in jail and will lead to increased scrutiny of his whereabouts.

Once Famous Dex gets out, he will have to wear a GPS ankle monitor. The monitor will go off if he comes within 500 yards of his ex’s home.

The multi-platinum selling rapper has a history of domestic violence dating back to 2016. He’s also battled with drug abuse, which prompted him to go to rehab in 2020.