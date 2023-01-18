Fans Believe Frank Ocean Teased New Album

Organizers for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced R&B star Frank Ocean as a headliner for the 2023 event. Will Ocean perform music from a brand new project at Coachella?
Some Frank Ocean fans believe the singer/songwriter recently teased an upcoming album. Images of posters for a Blonded merchandise sale that include text spread across the internet.
“The Recording Artist has since changed his mind about the singles model, and is again more interested in durational bodies of work,” read part of the merch note, according to Billboard.
Frank Ocean has not presented a full-length album since 2016’s Blonde. Over that time, the New Orleans native did drop standalone singles such as “Chanel,” “Biking,” and “In My Room.”
Blonde arrived as an Apple Music exclusive one day after Ocean released his Endless visual album. In addition, the Grammy-winning Channel Orange became a commercial and critical success upon its release in 2012.
Prior to Channel Orange scoring a Gold plaque from the RIAA, Frank Ocean gained notoriety with his classic 2011 mixtape Nostalgia, Ultra. That project hosts the Platinum-certified single “Novacane.”
Frank Ocean was tapped to close out Night 3 of both Coachella 2023 weekends. Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and South Korean girl group Blackpink will also serve as headliners for the festival.