Fans Believe Frank Ocean Teased New Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Odd Future alumnus hints at creating a body of work.

Organizers for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced R&B star Frank Ocean as a headliner for the 2023 event. Will Ocean perform music from a brand new project at Coachella?

Some Frank Ocean fans believe the singer/songwriter recently teased an upcoming album. Images of posters for a Blonded merchandise sale that include text spread across the internet.

“The Recording Artist has since changed his mind about the singles model, and is again more interested in durational bodies of work,” read part of the merch note, according to Billboard.

Back sides of the posters from the recent Blonded merch sale tell a narrative that’s as close to an album announcement as we’ll ever get from Frank Ocean. pic.twitter.com/15nvU780No — blonded.blog (@blondedblog) January 16, 2023

Frank Ocean has not presented a full-length album since 2016’s Blonde. Over that time, the New Orleans native did drop standalone singles such as “Chanel,” “Biking,” and “In My Room.”

Blonde arrived as an Apple Music exclusive one day after Ocean released his Endless visual album. In addition, the Grammy-winning Channel Orange became a commercial and critical success upon its release in 2012.

Prior to Channel Orange scoring a Gold plaque from the RIAA, Frank Ocean gained notoriety with his classic 2011 mixtape Nostalgia, Ultra. That project hosts the Platinum-certified single “Novacane.”

Frank Ocean was tapped to close out Night 3 of both Coachella 2023 weekends. Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and South Korean girl group Blackpink will also serve as headliners for the festival.