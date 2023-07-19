New Lil Baby Snippet Has Fans Debating Whether The ‘Yes Indeed’ Rapper Fell Off  

Lil Baby shared a snippet of a new song which sparked a debate amongst his fans on Twitter, with many suggesting his music isn’t hitting like it used to.
Earlier this week (July 17), Teyana Taylor revealed she is working with Lil Baby as creative director of his It’s Only Us Tour on Monday (July 17). The announcement came just days after multiple tour dates were canceled. The move led to speculation that the dates were axed due to poor ticket sales.
A day after Taylor announced her new role, Lil Baby reportedly lost one of his opening acts. The outlet claimed The Kid LAROI backed out of the tour without citing a reason.
The past week hasn’t been all bad for the “Do We Have A Problem?” hitmaker, though. He received a boost over the weekend when soccer superstar Lionel Messi chose Lil Baby’s “The World Is Yours to Take” as his entrance music during his unveiling at Inter Miami Sunday night (July 16).
However, after sharing a snippet of a new song, Lil Baby began trending on Twitter, but for all the wrong reasons. One suggested he was “0/8 this year,” with another stating he’s “been on a downward trajectory since Harder Than Ever.”
Baby was trending alongside his former friend and collaborator Gunna, with fans comparing the two artists. While they were once close, they recently exchanged subliminal shots in their songs.
“As a Gunna fan, watching y’all turn on Lil Baby is a little satisfying,” one said, while another insisted Baby will always be the better artist. “Gunna will never ever ever be better than Lil Baby,” one loyal fan added. Check out those tweets and other reactions below.